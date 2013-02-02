Liberal Leader Zach Churchill discusses Affordability, Taxation, Wind Energy, Home Care and Housing in Address to Antigonish Chamber of Commerce

Provincial Liberal Leader Zach Churchill touched on a number of topics as he spoke to the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce this morning.

Much of his focus to Chamber members was on affordability, including continuing his call on the province to lower the Harmonized Sales Tax by two points from 15 to 13 per cent.

Churchill says the Liberals been lobbying government to lower taxes every legislative session since it has been in opposition.

Other topics raised by Churchill in his address included making Crown land available for wind farms, renew incentives and rebates for the installation of heat pumps, concerns over apparent changes to home care and more funding to non-for-profit organizations for affordable housing.