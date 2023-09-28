Liberal Leader Zach Churchill pleased with Housing Announcement but Doesn’t Deal with Wait List

Following yesterday’s federal and provincial government announcement of $83 million to create 222 new public housing units in the province, the leader of the provincial Liberal party says more work needs to be done.

Yesterday, provincial Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr and Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced $83 million to create 222 new public housing units, including 80 barrier free units. The new housing will serve 522 families, individuals and low-income seniors in rural and urban communities across Nova Scotia.

The units are set to be built on provincially owned land close to existing public housing developments in Bridgewater, Kentville, Truro, and multiple locations in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Cape Breton.



Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill called it a good announcement but says it doesn’t deal with the wait list of over 5,000 people, adding the party is also concerned with the regional gaps.

Churchill said the provincial government has the most tools and the jurisdiction to deal with the housing issues facing Nova Scotians. He says there needs to be more action in regions not included in the announcement.