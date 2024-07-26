Liberal Leader Zach Churchill Visits Antigonish; says Concerns of Affordability and Health Care on Minds of Nova Scotians this Summer

Provincial Liberal Leader Zach Churchill made a swing through Antigonish Thursday and Friday. Churchill paid a visit to the area to meet with the party’s candidate in the Antigonish riding for the next provincial election, Sheila Sears and her team.

Churchill has been travelling the province this summer, meeting with Nova Scotians. Churchill says he’s been hearing a lot of concerns. He says topping the list is affordability concerns.

He says young people are worried about their ability of growing a future here, with significant increases in rents or their ability to buy a home.

Churchill says Nova Scotians are also concerned about worsening trends in health care with more people looking for a family doctor, as well as rising wait times in emergency rooms and to see specialists.