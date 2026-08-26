Liberal Leadership candidate unveils plan to rebuild party

Nova Scotia Liberal party leadership candidate Amanda Mombourquette was in Dartmouth last night to speak about her plan to rebuild the party.

Mombourquette put forward a shared vision to renew the Nova Scotia Liberals. The plan, called It’s Time to Rebuild, includes three three major pieces; members, electoral district associations, and election readiness. Other key items are a strategy to renew the party’s membership, fundraising, doing a leader’s tour, youth engagement, and a focus on communications.

She said the plan involves clear timelines, particularly focused on year one, along with a positive and inclusive strategic vision. The leadership convention vote is set for November 21.

People can view the full plan at amandamombourquette.com