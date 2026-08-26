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Liberal Leadership candidate unveils plan to rebuild party

Aug 26, 2026 | Local News

Nova Scotia Liberal party leadership candidate Amanda Mombourquette was in Dartmouth last night to speak about her plan to rebuild the party.  
Mombourquette put forward a shared vision to renew the Nova Scotia Liberals. The plan, called It’s Time to Rebuild, includes three three major pieces; members, electoral district associations, and election readiness. Other key items are a strategy to renew the party’s membership, fundraising, doing a leader’s tour, youth engagement, and a focus on communications.  
She said the plan involves clear timelines, particularly focused on year one, along with a positive and inclusive strategic vision. The leadership convention vote is set for November 21.   
People can view the full plan at amandamombourquette.com

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.