Liberal leadership to be decided in February

The dates are set for the provincial liberal leadership race.

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party will select a new leader for the party and premier for the province on February 6. Deadline for nominations is October 9.

Dr. Joseph Khoury, president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, said it’s a relatively short time-span for a leadership convention. He said the party wanted to make sure it was long enough for people to think through the decision, adding six months is a good compromise between a quick convention and giving candidates time to organize and sell themselves to the members.

When asked about potential candidates, Khoury said no one has officially declared as of Monday. It’s still early though, but Khoury said he’s sure they’ll start seeing declarations soon.

Khoury said he feels it is going to be an exciting race that’s good for the party and the province. The party is set to release the complete rules of procedure for the leadership race on September 14 and the deadline for membership registraiton is January 7.