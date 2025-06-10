Liberal Party interim Leader Derek Mombourquette and Liberal Caucus visit Cheticamp

Nova Scotia Liberal Party interim leader Derek Mombourquette and the Liberal Caucus visited Cheticamp last week as part of a provincial tour.

Mombourquette, joined by Timberlea-Prospect MLA Iain Rankin, met with community leaders, and had a round table discussion with folks wanting to meet with the party. Topics included the new electoral district for Cheticamp, the area’s Acadian culture and history, the local fishing industry and community, and others.

Late last year, the Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruled Cheticamp deserved a special Acadian electoral district. The 9 member electoral boundaries commission first met in late March. Mombourquette called it an important step for the community and some for which the community advocated for a number of years, adding they got to hear how much it matters from the community first-hand.

Mombourquette said it was great to be back on Cape Breton and thanked everyone for their hospitality.