Liberals Choose Denis Cormier as their Candidate for the upcoming Cheticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay By-Election

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has announced Denis Cormier will be its candidate in the upcoming byelection in the new riding of Cheticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay. Cormier was selected as the candidate at a nomination meeting in Belle Cote on Saturday.

Cormier has deep roots in the area, beginning his career working on a lobster boat as a fisherman helper before he went on to receiving his teaching degree at the Nova Scotia Teachers College. He spent three decades in education as a teacher and guidance counselor.

Following retirement, Cormier returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher. He currently works as a Post Office assistant with Canada Post. He also volunteered as President of the Margaree Rivers Association in 2024.

Cormier says the community has given him so much and he is ready to work hard to represent the people of the riding and be a strong voice for them in the legislature