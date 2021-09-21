Liberals Sean Fraser, Mike Kelloway win Re-election in Federal Election

Two local Liberal incumbents have been returned for another term in Monday’s federal

election.

In Central Nova, Liberal Sean Fraser won handily over seven other opponents, capturing 45 per cent of the vote, outdistancing closest rival Conservative Steven Cotter by over five thousand votes.

It was also a comfortable win for Liberal Mike Kelloway in Cape Breton-

Canso, taking 46 per cent of the vote in a four candidate race. Conservative Fiona MacLeod finished second, taking 35 per cent of ballots cast.