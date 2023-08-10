Libraries looking for residents to serve on access committee

Provincial library organizations are seeking residents to serve on a Library Access Committee.

A release from the Eastern Counties Regional Library, or ECRL, states committee members will provide guidance to library groups including ECRL on identifying, preventing, and eliminating barriers to people with disabilities in libraries. The release states the committee will play a pivotal role in helping libraries become more accessible and in compliance with the province’s accessibility act.

Laura Emery, CEO for ECRL, said the committee existed for the last two years and they are currently recruiting new members. At least one half of committee members must have a disability or represent an organization that represents people with disabilities. She said the idea is the library gets help from folks with lived experience on how to make the libraries better and more accessible for everyone.

ECRL works with libraries in Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties. The application deadline is August 31. For more information, visit ecrl.ca