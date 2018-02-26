Library Board official says Libraries need an increase in Core Funding from the Province

thinks that another drop of money from the province doesn’t help fix the issues at large. Another funding bump has been given to the province’s libraries to help with the pressures they face. The Acting Board Chair for Pictou-Antigonish Regional Librarythinks that another drop of money from the province doesn’t help fix the issues at large.

John Blackwell says that libraries are key components of an area, and he thinks that they continue to be underfunded year after year. He says this is an issue that has been skipped by previous governments:

Blackwell says what libraries really need is an increase in core operating funding from the province. Blackwell says that funding from municipalities and through fundraising keeps libraries afloat, but the province could step up to give libraries the boost they need to function.