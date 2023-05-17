Lieutenant Governor Medals Presented to 19 SRCE Students

At a ceremony in Port Hawkesbury Tuesday, 19 students with the Strait Regional Centre for

Education were presented with the Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medals. The honour recognizes Grade 11 students who have demonstrated qualities of leadership and service in the school and community and academic excellence.

Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc was on hand to present the medals.

Recipients include Ciaran (Keer-an) MacDonald and Rori Timmons of Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre and Academy, Lindsay Connolly and Luca Favaro of Chedabucto Education Centre and Guysborough Academy, Rhylyn MacInnis and Marissa Rouse with Dalbrae Academy, and Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School students Georgia Armsworthy and Lily MacLean.

Other recipients include Cora Carr and Ellie DeCoste with East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy, Peyton Rhynold with Fanning Education Centre and Canso Academy, Caragh (Cara) Kennedy and Taylor MacQuarrie of Inverness Education Centre and Academy, Richmond Education Centre and Academy’s Kaitlyn Burke and Caleb Boudreau, Malcolm Pye and Sadie Tate-Beaver of St. Mary’s Education Centre and Academy and the Strait Area Education Recreation Centre’s Alexis Chisholm-Beaton and Olivia Langley.

More on the recipients can be found by following this link: https://srce.ss21.sharpschool.com/cms/One.aspx?portalId=124507&pageId=359732