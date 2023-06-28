Lifeguards return to Local Beaches July 1

Lifeguard supervision at a number of local beaches will begin Saturday, July 1.

About two dozen beaches in 12 counties are staffed each summer. Beaches are supervised daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local beaches with lifeguards includes Bayfield, Ingonish, Inverness, Melmerby, Point Michaud, Pomquet, and Port Hood.

Most beaches will have lifeguards on duty until August 27. The Nova Scotia Lifesaving Society is contracted by the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, several municipalities, and Parks Canada to provide lifeguards.