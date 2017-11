Construction of the $8.9 million Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex is moving along according to municipal officials. Work on the complex started earlier this year, and the Warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough says that the building and outside facilities are beginning to take shape.

Warden Vernon Pitts says that on Tuesday, concrete was poured for the outdoor skating surface. Pitts says he, and people in the community are excited for the space to open:

With the project moving ahead on schedule and budget, Pitts says that the building should be ready to open next Spring.