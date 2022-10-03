Line-up Announced For Antigonish Jazz Fest

The lineup is set for the upcoming Antigonish Jazzfest set for November 17th to 19th at venues across Antigonish.

The headlining act will be Grammy winning Latin Jazz ensemble Pacific Mambo Orchestra, a 16-

piece group which will perform at the Keating Millennium Centre November 19th.

Other headline acts include The Hot Toddy Trio, the multi-award-winning folk jazz trio, and Mike Merley, the renowned lyrical saxophonist who has contributed to 14 Juno award winning tracks. There will be 14 ensembles in total.

Paul Tynan, StFX music department chair and artistic director for the festival, said they are going to have a call for volunteers shortly.

The full line-up, covering over 14 shows, can be found on the Festival’s freshly launched website, antigonishjazzfest.ca. The site also has information on venues, tickets and more.