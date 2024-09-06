Line-Up Announced for Antigonish Jazz Festival in November

Details have been announced for the 3rd annual Antigonish Jazz Festival.

It will be held November 7th to 9th in various locations in the town. Festival Artistic Director Paul Tynan says the event will bring some of the most exciting and accessible jazz music to the community, with a mixture of local, regional, and international stars.

Tynan says several of the entertainers will be familiar to local audiences

The festival will also feature daily busker performances in the downtown and well as late night Jam sessions.

Headline performers include the father-daughter duo of Kirk and Virginia MacDonald; the Shuffle Demons, a high energy band from Toronto and the Funky Knuckles, a world class group from the United States that offers a blend of jazz, funk and rock.