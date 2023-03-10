List of Comfort Centres in Inverness County Seeking Funding to Install a Generator Finalized

The list of facilities looking for funding under Phase 2 of Inverness County’s Community Generator Program has been finalized.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood, CAO Keith MacDonald said the provincial government extended the deadline to apply under a program designed to help municipally designated comfort centres purchase and install generators.

MacDonald said the work covered under the program includes the purchase and delivery of the generator, as well as electrical, site preparation, and connection to fuel sources.

In Round 1, the CAO said 16 projects were approved at a price of $938,875.32, with the municipality contributing $253,733.52, and the province adding $685,141.80.

In the second round, the province provided funding of $338,915,, while Inverness County contributed $234,370.45 to a project with a total cost of $573,286.24, MacDonald said.

The organizations applying in this phase are the: Margaree Firemans Club; Inverness Legion; L’Arche Cape Breton; Chéticamp Knights of Columbus; Belle Cote Community Centre; Chéticamp Search and Rescue Hall; Port Hood Administration Building; and Royal Canadian Legion Branch 32 in Chéticamp.

MacDonald said the largest project is at the municipal building to convert it to an Emergency Management centre during emergencies.

The CAO said the suggestion from staff is to discuss the funding at upcoming capital budget meetings, and council agreed to wait, while also approving the list of facilities eligible for Phase 2 funding.