List of Entertainers for Anigonish Music Festival Continues to Grow

The list of entertainers for the Antigonish Music Festival set for August 6th and 7th at Columbus Field continues to grow.
New to the line-up is Paige Penney, an award winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist originally from Newfoundland. The festival is being coordinated by RBG Entertainment from Prince Edward Island. RBG President Rob Gallant says Penney is an artist to watch this year.
Confirmed entertainers include Antigonish County native Josee Champoux, Colleen Evelyn, Campbell & Johnston, Jolene Harnish, the Mainlanders, Charlie A’Court and Sean Michael Ryan.
Tickets go on sale Thursday. Tickets are $100 for the weekend. There will be a 20 per cent discount on tickets on the opening day of sales Thursday. Gallant says the weekend of entertainment will be a family fun show, children 10 and under are free.
More information can be found on the festival website, www.antigonishmusicfestival.com or by visiting Antigonish Music Festival on Facebook and Instagram.