Little Spirits Society of Cape Breton Launches Resource Borrowing Library to families experiencing Pregnancy and Infant Loss

A local organization that supports women and families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss has launched a resource borrowing library.

Little Spirits Society of Cape Breton was founded in 2021 by Inverness County residents Christine Dowling and her husband.

Christine Dowling says each health board on Cape Breton contributed $500 to the project to purchase books and provide no cost mail-outs of the materials.

Dowling says to borrow books, you can visit the society’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or email littlespiritssociety@gmail.com. Dowling says all discussions are confidential.

Dowling says the books explore various subjects around pregnancy loss, as well as resources specific to men and grandparents and young siblings who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy.