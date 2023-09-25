L’nu Affairs Minister and Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau Urges Nova Scotians to find Ways to Recognize Truth and Reconciliation Day

Richmond MLA and newly minted minister of L’nu affairs Trevor Boudreau, said Truth and Reconciliation Week to focus our attention on the legacy of residential schools and our shared history with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people throughout Canada.

Saturday, September 30, is Truth and Reconciliation Day in Nova Scotia, which honours residential school survivors, their families and communities. This is the third year Nova Scotia has recognized Truth and Reconciliation Day after the federal government passed legislation in 2021.

Boudreau encourages all Nova Scotians to find ways to recognize the day. Since the day falls on a Saturday this year, government offices, public schools and regulated child care will be closed on Monday, October 2.

Saturday is also Orange Shirt Day, which many schools and others will recognize on Friday, September 29. The day honours the children who never came home from residential schools, raises awareness of the schools and promotes education about the importance of honouring survivors, families and communities.