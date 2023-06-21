L’nu Affairs Minister Karla MacFarlane says National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity to reflect on our relationship with Mi’kmaq, the First People of Nova Scotia

Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day. It’s a day to recognize and celebrate the heritage, culture and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in Canada. For generations, many Indigenous Peoples and Communities have celebrated their culture on or near this day due to the significance of the Summer Solstice as the longest day of the year.

L’nu Affairs Minister and Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane says today is an opportunity to reflect on our relationship with Mi’kmaq, the First People of Nova Scotia. She encourages all Nova Scotians to make some time today, and every day, for personal and professional learning and discovery.

With recognition of Mi’kmaq as the province’s orginal language, she encourages Nova Scotians learn a little Mi’kmaw this month.

She adds the province is continuing to work with Mi’kmaw partners and communities to support efforts to promote and support the language. MacFarlane says whatever you choose to do, whether it’s reading a book by an Indigenous author or exploring Mi’kmaw music and art, she hopes Nova Scotians will be part of the conversation and celebration.