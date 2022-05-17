Lobster Fishers feel the Pinch of High Fuel and Bait Prices

Even though prices stayed high for some local lobster fishers, they are also feeling the effects of high fuel and bait prices.

Jamie Stewart, president of the Gulf Nova Scotia Bonafide Fisherman’s Association, said the local season kicked off on May 4, following four days of delays due to wind. He said the weather’s been pretty good so far for getting out on the water but Stewart said it’s not so good for lobster catches, which he said have been average.

Locally, he said they are getting $8.50 for canners and $9 for markets, with the prices staying steady since opening. Despite those prices, Stewart said they are making less money than last year.

The association mainly represents those who fish out of LFA 26-A2, which runs from Havre Boucher to Arisaig. Stewart said the water temperature is still cold, adding they are hoping catches increase when the water gets warmer