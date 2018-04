It’s the opening day of the Lobster Fishing Season in the Southern Gulf of St. Lawrence. The season opened at 6 a.m. this morning in most areas. Lobster Fishing area 26-B North, along the northern portion of Inverness County from Margaree to Pleasant Bay and a small section of 26-A from Point Prim to Victoria PEI opens May 7th.

Several sections along the eastern shore in Guysborough County opened earlier.