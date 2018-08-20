Local Agencies coordinate rescue of a Woman

Several local agencies worked together in the rescue of a woman.

Shortly before 5:30 on Friday afternoon, Antigonish District RCMP received a report of a woman in medical distress near Aulds Cove. Police determined the woman had been kayaking, and could be located on an island off the shore of Havre Boucher. RCMP officers and the Havre Boucher Volunteer Fire Department went the Havre Boucher Wharf, and with the assistance of a volunteer with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, a rescue team was deployed.