Local Arenas and Curling Clubs Receive Funds for Upgrading

A number of community rinks and curling clubs will receive funding from the province for upgrades.

It’s part of an almost $1 million commitment from the province through it’s Rink Revitalization

Fund. It assists community groups, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations for renovations including purchasing a score clock, installing accessible entrance doors, upgrading refrigeration, foundation repairs and replacing rink board glass.

One dozen organizations in the local area are being helped.The largest funding project locally was $150,000 to the Hector Arena Commision Association, followed by the Pictou County Wellness Centre Building Authority with $115,500. The Port Hood and District Recreation Commission will receive $51,544, while the Northern Inverness Recreation Association is getting $47,010 and the Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural Recreation Centre is being provided with $30,000.

Two projects in Guysborough County are receiving support, including the District of Guysborough with $23,275, and the District of St. Mary’s with $8,113. Others facilities supported are the Antigonish Arena Commission with $16,666, the Westville Curling Club at $16,989, and the Town of Trenton with $4,690. Rounding out the projects approved locally are the Stellar Curling Club with $1,763 and the Highlander Curling Club with $601.