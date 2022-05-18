Local Arenas and Curling Clubs receiving Provincial Government Support for Upgrades

The province has announced 25 rinks in need of upgrades and repairs will receive more than $1

million through the its Rink Revitalization Fund including nine in the local area.

The largest grant is $120,000 to the District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission in Pictou County. The Antigonish Arena Commission will receive $68,400; the Town of Port Hawkesbury $49,900; and the Mabou and District Athletic Club gets $44,522.92.

The Westville and Area Recreational and Planning Commission will get $38,333.33; the Stellar Curling Club in Stellarton $15,180; the Canso Curling Club receives $13,691.25; the Town of Trenton $11,691 and the Hector Arena Commission in Pictou receives $9,000.