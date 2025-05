Antigonish arm wrestling competitor Garry Kell was part of another regional meet, this time the provincial championship in Middle Sackville recently. He finished 6th out of 7 competitors in the Right Hand under 154 class and 6th out of 7 in the Left Hand under 165 class.

Kell is now training for the National Arm Wrestling Championship to be held July 4th to 7th in Regina.