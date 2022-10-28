Local artists produce new album with the help of kids

A group of local musicians and vocalists have come together to produce another children’s album. In 2019, the group, Bingly and the Rogues released their debut album “Critical Hit”, which was nominated for both an East Coast Music Award and a Nova Scotia Music Award.

One of the producers of the album, Justin Gregg, says this time, all the songs are written by children. He says the idea for the record started when his music and improv collaborator, Laura Teasdale, conducted poetry and lyric writing at New Richmond Elementary School in Quebec.

Gregg says Teasdale asked whether the lyrics the children wrote could be turned into songs. Demos of the songs were recorded, and brought back to the kids, and Gregg says they were so excited with what they heard.

Gregg says two local kids recorded the songs they wrote, Eva Laudadio (Lah-Dah-Dee-Oh) and Wavey Middleton. The songs from the album feature the kids’ ideas, hopes, fears and dreams. Links to purchase or stream the record called “#writtenbykids” can be found at binglyandtherogues.com and bandcamp.com.