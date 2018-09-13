Local artists received Music Nova Scotia Award Nominations

Several artists with local connections have been nominated for Music Nova Scotia Awards. Inverness County entertainer Maxim Cormier is nominated as Acadian/Francophone Artist and Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year. Antigonish County’s Mary Beth Carty is also nominated in the Acadian/Francophone Artist category, while Dara Smith-MacDonald and Adam Young also have a nod for Traditional /Roots Recording of the Year.

A professor at the St. FX Music Department, Paul Tynan and his collaborator Aaron Lington, are in the running for Jazz Recording of the Year. Heather Rankin has been nominated for Music Video of the Year for “Titanically”.

And the Stanfields are up for Group Recording, Rock Recording and Songwriter of the Year.

The awards will be handed out in Truro in early November.