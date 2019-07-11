Local athletes added to the Nova Scotia/Nunavut Legion Track and Field Team

A number of local athletes were named to the 2019 Nova Scotia/Nunavut Royal Canadian
Legion Track and Field Team.
Local competitors named to the team include Mya Artibello, Malia Artibello, Eilidh Cameron, Mairin Canning, Siona Chisholm, Keighan DeCoff, Cara MacDonald, Matthew MacLeod, Mattea ( Miller-Evans, Anna Robinson, Allie Sandluck, Gabrielle Smith, John Luke Taylor, and Alexander Bates.
The Royal Canadian Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships is happening in August in Sydney. Athletes attempted to qualify for the nationals by taking part in the Athletics NS Legion Team Trials and Open Meet in Stellarton last weekend.