Local athletes and volunteers prepare for Special Olympics Nova Scotia Games in Antigonish

The 2022 Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games in Antigonish are set for July 15-17.

Joan Conrad, the regional coordinator for Eastern Highlands Special Olympics, said the preparations for the games are well on their way and going smooth. There are 41 Eastern Highlands athletes training and getting ready to give it their best.

Conrad said they are also getting all of the volunteers ready and preparing the facilities. As for getting enough volunteers to help run the games, Conrad said they are doing well but could always use more. Interested parties can apply online at sons.ca

The Special Olympics tends to bring in between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff, putting them up to around the 1,000 mark. Events at the games will include Track & Field, Swimming, Bocce, Basketball, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Softball, Soccer, and Golf.

Conrad said the hope is lots of people come out to cheer on the athletes, who are looking toward to competing in front of their friends and family for the first time in a couple of years.