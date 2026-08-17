Local Athletes Receive Medals in Track and Field and Golf at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Alberta

Athletes with ties to the Antigonish and New Glagow areas picked up medals at the Special Olympics Canada National Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The games wrapped up over the weekend.

Track and Field athlete Lisa Leuschner of Antigonish took two Silver Medals in the 4 by 400 metre relay, and the 400 metres and Bronze in the 200 metres.

Ryan Kearney of Antigonish won Silver in Golf. Justin Savage of New Glasgow captured Bronze, also in Golf.

Track and Field athlete Kristina Richard, formerly of Antigonish who now runs for Lunenburg-Queens Special Olympics, won gold in the 200 and 400 metres and Silver in the 4 by 400 metres.

Nova Scotia athletes garnered 56 medals at these games; 22 Gold, 20 Silver and 14 Bronze.