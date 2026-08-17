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Local Athletes Receive Medals in Track and Field and Golf at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Alberta

Aug 17, 2026 | Sports

Athletes with ties to the Antigonish and New Glagow areas picked up medals at the Special Olympics Canada National Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta.  The games wrapped up over the weekend.
Track and Field athlete Lisa Leuschner of Antigonish took two Silver Medals in the 4 by 400 metre relay, and the 400 metres and Bronze in the 200 metres.

Lisa Leuschner (foreground) competing at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta (photo by Terry Hogan)

Ryan Kearney of Antigonish won Silver in Golf.  Justin Savage of New Glasgow captured Bronze, also in Golf.
Track and Field athlete Kristina Richard, formerly of Antigonish who now runs for Lunenburg-Queens Special Olympics, won gold in the 200 and 400 metres and Silver in the 4 by 400 metres.

Kristina Richard (center) at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Medicine Hat, Alberta (photo by Terry Hogan)

Nova Scotia athletes garnered 56 medals at these games; 22 Gold, 20 Silver and 14 Bronze.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.