Local athletes to Competein Track and Field for Nova Scotia at the Canada Games

Several Track and Field athletes from the local area will be competing in the Canada Games next month in Niagara. Athletics Nova Scotia announced its team going to the Canada Games today. Allie Sandluck of Thorburn and Siona Chisholm of Antigonish will compete in the 5,000 metres, Aiden MacDonald of Arisaig runs in the 800 metres, while Cara MacDonald of New Glasgow is entered in the 400 metres.

Other local residents named to the team include Jenna Reid of Pictou in Javelin and Hammer Throw, Mairin Canning of Antigonish in Steeplechase and Malia Artibello in the 400 metres