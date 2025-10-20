Listen Live

Local Author Justin Gregg pens a new book about our Tendency to Humanize other Animals and Inanimate Objects

Oct 20, 2025 | Local News

A  local author has launched a new book that explores anthropomorphism, our tendency to humanize the non-human.
Justin Gregg calls his book “Humanish; What Talking to Your Cat or Naming Your Car Reveals about the Uniquely Human Need to Humanize”

Cover of Justin Gregg’s new book “Humanish”

Gregg says we humanize things around us frequently, but we don’t think about it; it happens automatically and subconsciously.
Gregg is an adjunct biology professor at St. FX University, where he lectures on animal behaviour and cognition.  Gregg says anthropomorphism is an issue animal behavour scentists monitor frequenty.
Gregg is a best-selling author, having penned the popular book, “If Nietzshce were a Narwhal, What Animal Intelligence Reveals about Human Stupidity” in 2022.
“Humanish”  is published by Little, Brown and Company.


