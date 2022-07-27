Local Author Justin Gregg to soon Release a new Book

A local author is already getting raves for his latest book, If Nietzsche were a Narwhal, What Animal Intelligence Reveals About Human Stupidity.

Justin Gregg, author and adjunct professor at StFX, will release his latest work on August 9 and it is already earning fans, with the Wall Street Journal calling it extraordinary and thought provoking. Gregg said the idea for the book came from a discussion with an editor about writing a book about the intelligence of animals and what it actually says about humans. While Gregg notes human cognition gets a lot of attention, the book rethinks the assumption that intelligence is a good thing in terms of biology and evolution.

The book is getting a wide release through Little, Brown, and Company, a division of the Hachette Book Group. Gregg also noted there will be a book launch on August 9.