Local Authors Capture Atlantic Book Awards

Several local writers picked up Atlantic Book Awards recently. St. FX English Department Instructor Anne Simpson captured the prestigious Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award for her third novel “Speechless”. In the book, rookie reporter Sophie MacNeil comes to the aid of a teenager sentenced to death for adultery under sharia laws.

Other local writers honoured include the late Silver Donald Cameron, winner of the Robbie Robertson Dartmouth Book Award for non-fiction for his book “Blood on the Water: A True Story of Revenge in the Maritimes”.

Morgan Murray of Mabou won the Atlantic Publishers Marketing Association’s Best Atlantic-Published Book Award for his novel “Dirty Birds”.

Tom Ryan of Inverness won the the Ann Connor Brimer Award for Atlantic Canadian Children’s Literature for “Keep This To Yourself”