Local Basketball Teams Compete in Toronto at Youth Games and Special Olympics in Toronto

Local schools competed with other high schoolers from across the country in an event based more on sportsmanship than the score.

Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy (CECGA), SAERC, and the Dr. JH Gills Regional High School, participated in the Youth Games and Special Olympics in Toronto, running from May 13 to May 18.

Rachel Kuramoto, core French teacher with the Guysborough School, called it a once in a lifetime experience for most of the students and herself. She said the opening ceremonies were phenomenal and the kids were able to play a lot of basketball and enjoy an athlete dance. They also got to see some of Toronto.

In an interesting coincidence, SAERC and CECGA ended up ranked in the same division and played each other. This was the first year for a unified sport team for the Guysborough school