Local Boater Arrested on Assault and Impaired Operation Charges

A Pictou County man faces charges including assaulting a peace officer and impaired operation of a vessel following an incident over the weekend.

At around 9 a.m. on June 15, Pictou District RCMP and Department of Fisheries and Oceans officers responded to a complaint near the Caribou Ferry wharf in Pictou County following an anonymous tip. Police and DFO arrived on scene and located a vessel and its operator. The accused resisted arrest and police say he assaulted a DFO Officer. The accused was taken to the Pictou RCMP Detachment and was later released.

The 28-year-old man from Pictou County faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, assaulting a peace officer, and obstruction. He is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 6.