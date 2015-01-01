Local Business Leader Brian MacLeod Passes

Well-known local business leader Brian MacLeod of Antigonish has died. MacLeod, the founder and driving force behind the MacLeod Group, a nursing home provider in rural Nova Scotia, died Christmas Eve at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. He was 71.

Born in Cleveland, Richmond County; MacLeod developed his entrepreneurial spirit watching his father cut pulp in the woodlots of Cape Breton.

He spent his life building his business in communities across the Maritimes. His business legacy includes MacLeod Cares, providing care to seniors in 14 communities, and employing more than 1,000 workers.

MacLeod supported many causes including Mount Allison University, the Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation, Nova Scotia Community College, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and the Antigonish Highland Society.

The funeral for Brian MacLeod will be held Saturday at St. James United Church in Antigonish at 11 a.m.