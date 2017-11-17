Local business owners met with Central Nova MP Sean Fraser on proposed tax changes

heavily criticized by small businesses is meant to create more fairness within the system. On Wednesday, local business leaders had a chance to gather more information regarding the federal government’s plan for tax reform. The plan, which has beenheavily criticized by small businesses is meant to create more fairness within the system.

MP for Central Nova, Sean Fraser was on hand for the Wednesday gathering, and says that he gained a great deal of valuable information from members of the business community. Fraser is hopeful that changes to the proposal will help ease people’s minds:

Fraser says he hopes the conversation between he and the business community can continue, so he can assure that small businesses are not hurt. Fraser says a great deal of the economic prosperity from his riding comes from small businesses.