Local Businesses, Offices and Schools Closed as Province Cleans up from Post-Tropical Storm Fiona

As the clean-up continues following post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of local businesses and offices will be closed today.

The provincial government says it’s offices will be closed with the exception of those in the Annapolis Valley, Shelburne, Yarmouth and Queens Counties.

A number of public schools are also closed including the Chignecto Central and Strait Regional Centres for Education, Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet, Ecole NDA in Cheticamp and Ecole Beauport in Arichat.

There’s also no classes at the NSCC Pictou and Strait Area campuses and the Wagmatcook Learning Centre.

St. FX University will remain closed until 5 p.m. with the exception of Morrison Hall.

For a complete list of our cancellations, visit our web site at 989XFM.CA

Nova Scotia Power is continuing to reconnect customers, but many remain in the dark. As of 9 a.m. Monday, more than 192,000 customers were still out. It could be late Thursday before all customers are back on the grid.

The Town of Antigonish notes its electrical utility is dependent on Nova Scotia Power. Power restoration will be done in a phased approach with priority areas being St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, and Post Road so residents have access to fuel and services. More information should be available today.