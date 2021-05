The Richmond Cheer Athletics cheer team competed in the Canadian Cheerleading National Championship virtually in Niagara Falls over the weekend and posted impressive results. The Under 12 prep took home 2nd place, under 17 level 1 captured 1st place and under 17 level 2 also won first place as well.

Members from the cheer team are from Antigonish, Richmond, Guysbourough and Inverness counties.