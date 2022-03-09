Local Communities receive Provincial Government Grants for Clean Energy Projects

Several local communities are receiving provincial funding for clean energy projects. The province has announced it will spend $971,000 for 16 initiatives under the Low Carbon Communities Program.

Among the recipients are the Alternative Resource Energy Authority, a group which includes the Towns of Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay. They operate a 10 turbine wind farm in West Hants. The three municipalities are also planning to build solar gardens in their communities. They are receiving $75,000 for a Clean Capacity Resiliency Initiative to maximze renewable energy potential.

The Potlotek First Nation in Richmond County will get $37,500 to develop a solar panel maintenance and repair training course for the community and We’koqma’q with the Nova Scotia Community College.

The Margaree Environmental Association will receive $75,000 to a Carbon Neutral Design for a new recreation Centre.

The Colchester County Municipality is working with other partners including the Town of New Glasgow on a $50,000 Net-Zero Building Conversion Study.