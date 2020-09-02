Local Communities to benefit from Province’s Initiative to upgrade Rural High Speed Internet

A number of local communities will be getting access and upgrades to high-speed internet service. It’s part of a $193-million provincial government initiative. Develop Nova Scotia says it’s entering the second round of Internet Nova Scotia Initiative Projects, providing access to an additional 32,000 homes and businesses. The province is working with Bell Canada on the upgrades. Work is expected to be completed in 2022.

In the eastern mainland, the Canso, Country Harbour, Goldboro, Goshen, Guysborough, Heatherton, Larry’s River, Liscomb, Malignant Cove, Melrose, Monastery, Port Bickerton, Queensport and Sherbrooke areas will be included in the upgrades.

In rural Cape Breton, some of the local areas to see improvements include Arichat, Baddeck, Cheticamp, Inverness, Judique South, L’Ardoise, Louisdale, Mabou, Margaree Forks, Margaree Harbour, Pleasant Bay, Port Hood, St. Peters and Whycocomagh.