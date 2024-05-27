Local Communities to Market National Access Awareness Week

This is National Access Awareness Week. The theme for National Access Awareness Week is “Forward Together: Accessibility and Inclusion for All”.

The week will celebrate the valuable contributions and leadership of persons with disabilities in Canada; the work of allies, organizations and communities that are removing barriers; and ongoing efforts to become a more accessible and disability inclusive Canada.

Several local communities are hosting events including Antigonish with a flag raising and proclamation ceremony at noon today the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

The Town of Pictou will also have a proclamation ceremony at 4 this afternoon at Market Square, 19 Church Street.

In Inverness County, a proclamation and flag raising ceremony will be held at 11 this morning at the municipal office, 375 Church Street in Port Hood. On Thursday at 1 pm there will be an Adaptive equipment ‘try-it” event and barbecue at Port Hood’s Al MacInnis Sports Centre.

In Richmond County, several events are planned today at the municipal office in Archat, including a Proclamation and Flag Raising at 10:30 this morning, followed by the Mel Hebb Award Ceremony and Scholarships at 11. There’s also a couple of MOVE IT events on Tuesday at 6 in Arichat and 1 p.m Thursday in St. Peter’s. On Saturday from 3 to 5 pm, there’s a Silent Disco at the Louisdale Lions Hall; to reserve your spot at the disco call 902-226-3982..