Local community is developing a land code

Paqtnkek is looking at developing its own Land Code.  The Antigonish County Mi’kmaw community is holding a series of public meetings over the coming months to explain how a Land Code would work. The most recent session was a community cafe on Wednesday.
Paqtnkek’s Lands Coordinator Paula Paul says by adopting a Land Code, it gives the community greater control of its land.
Right now, land development in the community falls under 44 separate sections of the Indian Act.  Paul says with a Land Code it would give Paqtnkek the legal status and power to manage its own land and resources.
A vote on adopting a Land Code is expected next year.