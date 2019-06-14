Local community is developing a land code

Paqtnkek is looking at developing its own Land Code. The Antigonish County Mi’kmaw community is holding a series of public meetings over the coming months to explain how a Land Code would work. The most recent session was a community cafe on Wednesday.

Paqtnkek’s Lands Coordinator Paula Paul says by adopting a Land Code, it gives the community greater control of its land.

Right now, land development in the community falls under 44 separate sections of the Indian Act. Paul says with a Land Code it would give Paqtnkek the legal status and power to manage its own land and resources.

A vote on adopting a Land Code is expected next year.