Local Companies post Low Bids on Construction Contracts

Local companies submitted the lowest bid on a couple of recent construction contracts.

S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate of $3.5 million for drainage, guardrail and asphalt concrete patching and repaving for two projects in Pictou County. The work includes a 5.3 kilometre section of Bailey’s Brook Ardness Road and 2.2 kilometres of New Road.

One other company provided a quote on the contract.

Alva Construction offered the low bid of $1.6 million for drainage and gravelling for one project in Antigonish County. The work is for a five kilometre section of Caledonia Marydale Road.

Two other companies submitted estimates on the contract.