Local Companies Post Low Bids on Road Construction Related Projects

Nova Construction has submitted the lowest bid on three road construction projects.

Nova had the lowest estimate of $3.5 million for repaving a five kilometre section of Highway 337 at the Antigonish County Line. Three other companies offered bids.

Nova also offered a low tender of $3.9 million for two projects in Kings County, for 1.5 kilometres of Randolph Road including a connector culvert, and a small section at Coleman Brook on the Cambridge Connector Bridge. Five other companies bid on the work.

Nova Construction offered the low estimate of $1.1 million to two road construction projects in Guysborough County; repaving 2.4 kilometres of Lincolnville Loop and half a kilometre of Upper Big Tracadie Road. Two other companies offered quotes.

R. MacLean Forestry provided the lowest bid of $33,565 for brush clearing in Inverness and Victoria Counties. It’s part of the province’s Rural Impact Mitigation program for work related to maintenance of its non-100 Series roads. Five other companies offered estimates