Local construction companies made bids on provincial roadwork.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of over $562,000 for a gravelling project in Kings County. Two other companies bid on the work.

Nova Construction also offered the low bid of $2.33 million on a package of four gravelling projects in Kings County, with two other companies bidding on the work.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered the low bid on an asphalt repaving project in Lunenburg. One other company bid on the work.