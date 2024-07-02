Local Companies Post Low Bids on Road -Related Construction projects

Several local companies submitted low bids on construction related work in the province.

Chapman Brothers Construction posted the lowest estimate of $3.1 million for four gravelling projects in Colchester County. The work included 6.5 kilometrtes of Truro Road, 4.1 kilometres of West Tatamagouche Road, 3.1 kilometres of Kennedy Hill Road and 2.8 kilometres of Jim Sutherland Road. Three other companies offered quotes on the work.

S. W. Weeks Contracting submitted the lowest bid of $3.5 million for five gravelling projects in Pictou County. They include 6.8 kilometres of Lansdowne Road, 4.9 kilometres of Limerock Road, 5.2 kilometres of Second Division Road, 3.7 kilometres of Elmfield Road and 3.8 kilometres of Rockfield Road. One other company offered an estimate on the work.

R. MacLean Forestry posted the lowest bid of $117,000 for Rural Impact Mitigation Brush Clearing for two sections of Inverness North and Victoria Counties. It’s for work related to the maintenance of the province’s non-100 Series Road Network. Two other companies bid on the contract.