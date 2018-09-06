Local Companies Post Low Bids on Tenders

Two local construction companies submitted low bids on some local tenders. Alva Construction posted the lowest quote of $2.3 million for drainage improvements and gravelling for projects in Inverness and Victoria counties. The projects were for portions of New Campbellton Road, East Skye Glen Road, Whycocomagh Port Hood Road and Lake Ainslie Chapel Road. Two other companies also offered bids on the contract.

Nova Construction posted the lowest tender on a contract for drainage improvements and gravelling for four projects in Guysborough County. Nova’s bid was $857,360 for work on East Side Harbour Road, Upper Big Tracadie Road, New Harbour-Lundy Road and MacPherson Lake Road. Three other companies offered quotes on the contract.